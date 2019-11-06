Reader photo: Hoo’s ready for winter?
Wed., Nov. 6, 2019
A great gray owl looks out across its Rocky Mountain kingdom as the sun slowly sets and the temperature begins to drop. Buck Domitrovich took this photo in Southwest Montana on Oct. 30.
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
