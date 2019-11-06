On the air
Wed., Nov. 6, 2019
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Seattle at Washington State … Pac-12/Pac-12 Wash.
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Boston at Charlotte … TNT
7:30 p.m.: Portland at L.A. Clippers … TNT
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Louisiana (Lafayette) at Coastal Carolina … ESPNU
5 p.m.: Temple at South Florida … ESPN
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Oakland … Fox 28/NFL
Golf
Noon: PGA Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship … Golf
7 p.m.: LPGA Tour, TOTO Japan Classic … Golf
1 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour, Turkish Airlines Open … Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Vegas at Toronto … Root (Comcast only)
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer
4:30 p.m.: Women’s International Friendly, U.S. vs. Sweden … FS1
Soccer, college men
4 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon State … Pac-12
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Seattle at Washington State … 920-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
8 p.m.: Mike Leach Coaches Show … 920-AM
