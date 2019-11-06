On the air

SWX Home
Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Seattle at Washington State … Pac-12/Pac-12 Wash.

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Boston at Charlotte … TNT

7:30 p.m.: Portland at L.A. Clippers … TNT

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Louisiana (Lafayette) at Coastal Carolina … ESPNU

5 p.m.: Temple at South Florida … ESPN

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Oakland … Fox 28/NFL

Golf

Noon: PGA Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship … Golf

7 p.m.: LPGA Tour, TOTO Japan Classic … Golf

1 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour, Turkish Airlines Open … Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Vegas at Toronto … Root (Comcast only)

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer

4:30 p.m.: Women’s International Friendly, U.S. vs. Sweden … FS1

Soccer, college men

4 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon State … Pac-12

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Seattle at Washington State … 920-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

8 p.m.: Mike Leach Coaches Show … 920-AM

