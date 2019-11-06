Mattress Firm Student of the Week: Victor’s Gracie Smith

By Keith Demolder SWX

There’s nothing more in this world that Gracie Smith loves more than animals.

“[I’ve loved animals] from day one, my mom was riding when she was pregnant with me so I’ve always just had a love for horses and they’re amazing, they don’t judge,” the Victor senior said. “Animals are really forgiving. And I think something in this world we lack is forgiveness. Animals always forgive and that’s one of the main lesson that I’ve always taken from them.”

As a leader in Victor’s 4H and FFA programs, Gracie is always spending time with animals. But one day at the Ravalli county fair would change everything.

“It was one of the last night’s at the fair and she woke up in the middle of the night vomiting and vomiting. I thought okay we’re going to take you to ER because her pain was so significant at that point it’s incredible,” Gracie’s mother Marci said. “She’s been through major surgery and had several feet of intestine removed. We spent over three weeks at the hospital living there so it’s been quite a rocky road, but we’ve had nice smooth sailing for about three years.”

Gracie didn’t know it then, but she would later be diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease—an autoimmune disease that still has no cure. The disease, Gracie describes it, is akin to having the stomach flu off and on for months.

But, even despite a tough situation, Gracie is thankful for every single day.

“I’m thankful for every day in the fact that I’m still here and that I’m feeling healthy and that I’m able to be going to school,” Gracie said. “A few years ago, I couldn’t go to school and I would’ve given anything to just to go to school normally and be a normal kid. It’s really given me a sense of gratitude.”

Instead of letting her traumatic experience with Crohn’s Disease hold her back, Smith is pursuing a career as a Child Life Specialist (a hospital therapist that specializes in pediatric work) to show children just like her that you don’t have to go it alone.

“Pediatric hospitals are so much different than regular hospitals. They bend the rules and are flexible.

All of the nurses were just so friendly and amazing…on some of my worst days being able to know there was a friendly face,” she said. “In this world we give and we take. And I want to be one of those people to always give to others and to always help.”

Paying it forward. That’s what makes Gracie Smith this week’s Mattress Firm Student of the Week.