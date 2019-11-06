District volleyball: Lakeside and Freeman advance in 1A, Oakesdale and Pomeroy move on in 1B

From staff reports

Mia Pakootas had 14 kills with two blocks and top-seeded Lakeside (13-0) beat visiting fourth-seeded Riverside (8-8) in straight sets in a District 7 1A volleyball semifinal on Wednesday.

In the other semifinal, Ashley Boswell had 13 kills with 11 digs and second-seeded Freeman (11-3) swept visiting sixth-seeded Newport (4-13).

Lakeside hosts Freeman in the district title match on Saturday while Riverside faces Newport in a loser-out.

Cora Pelleburg had nine kills and 10 blocks and Newport rallied from two sets down to knock off third-seeded Colville (9-6) in five sets in a first-round matchup at Freeman HS earlier in the day.

Lexi Everett had 13 kills and Riverside eliminated fifth-seeded Deer Park (4-10) in straight sets in a first-round match at Lakeside HS.

District 9 1B: Bree Rawls had 13 kills with three blocks and Oakesdale (13-2) downed visiting Colton (12-7) in four sets.

In the other first-round match, Heidi Heytvelt had 22 assists and Pomeroy (16-1) swept St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse (8-8).

Oakesdale faces Pomeroy for the district championship on Saturday, while Colton plays St. John-Endicott in a loser-out.