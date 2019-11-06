Area Sports Menu for Thursday, November 7

Basketball

College men: Nonconference: Seattle at Washington State, 6 p.m.

Football

High school: Nonleague: Southridge vs. Lewis and Clark at Albi Stadium, Ferris at Pasco, Richland at University, all 6 p.m. SE 1B: Inchelium at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, Colton at Sunnyside Christian, both 7 p.m.

Soccer

College men: Pac-12: California at Washington, 7 p.m.

High school girls: District 8 4A: Central Valley at Richland, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Washington State at Oregon State, 6 p.m.; Washington at Oregon, 8. WCC: Gonzaga at Pacific, 7 p.m. Big Sky: Montana at Idaho, 6 p.m.; Montana State at Eastern Washington, 6:05. NWAC: North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.

High school: District 8 3A: Hermiston vs. North Central at Kamiakin HS, Shadle Park vs. Kennewick at Mt. Spokane HS, both 5 p.m.; winner of Hermiston/NC at Kamiakin, winner of Shadle Park/Kennewick at Mt. Spokane, both 7 p.m. District 7 2B at Liberty HS: Asotin vs. Wilbur-Creston, Colfax vs. Northwest Christian, both 4 p.m.; Chewelah vs. Liberty, Springdale vs. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, both 6. District 7 1B: Valley Christian vs. Northport at Almira/Coulee-Hartline HS, Curlew vs. Odessa at Selkirk HS, both 2 p.m.; Republic at ACH, Wellpinit at Selkirk, both 4; loser of Valley Christian/Northport vs. loser of Republic/ACH at ACH, loser of Curlew/Odessa vs. loser of Wellpinit/Selkirk at Selkirk HS, both 5:30; winner of Valley Christian/Northport vs. winner of Republic/ACH at ACH, winner of Curlew/Odessa vs. winner of Wellpinit/Selkirk at Selkirk HS, both 7.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:15 a.m.