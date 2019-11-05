Prep volleyball: Mead, University advance to semifinals in District 8 4A tournament

From staff reports

Ashyiah Mitchell had seven kills with two blocks and Mead (9-3) topped visiting Hanford (3-12) in straight sets in a District 8 4A first-round match on Tuesday. Mead faces Chiawana in a semifinal Saturday.

Chiawana 3, Ferris 0: Olivia Schwartz had nine kills with two aces but the Saxons (8-7) were bested by the visiting Riverhawks (13-2). Ferris faces Hanford in a loser-out Saturday.

University 3, Walla Walla 1: Brooklyn Worsham recorded 13 kills and six blocks and the Titans (11-3) defeated the visiting Blue Devils (13-5). U-Hi faces Richland in a semifinal Saturday.

Richland 3, Gonzaga Prep 2: Bailey Benson had 10 kills but the visiting Bullpups (7-6) fell to the Bombers (15-0). Gonzaga Prep faces Wa-Hi in a loser-out Saturday.

2B

Liberty 3, Springdale 0: Aleena Cook had 17 kills with three aces and the Lancers (14-1) defeated the visiting Chargers (8-4) in a District 7 2B first-round game. Liberty faces Chewelah in a semifinal Saturday.

Chewelah 3, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0: Lily Kirry notched 16 kills, two aces and two blocks and the Cougars (10-5) shut out the visiting Broncos (9-9). LRS faces Springdale in a loser-out Saturday.

Colfax 3, Wilbur-Creston 0: Anni Cox had 24 digs with three aces and the Bulldogs (12-1) swept the visiting Wildcats (6-6). Colfax faces Northwest Christian in a semifinal Saturday.

Northwest Christian 3, Asotin 0: Madi Zorn had 16 assists and four aces to lead the Crusaders (20-5) over the visiting Panthers (9-11). Asotin faces W-C in a loser-out Saturday.