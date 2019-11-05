Prep football: Pullman survives three-way tiebreaker to claim second GNL playoff spot

From staff reports

Carson Coulter and Isaiah Strong scored touchdowns and Pullman beat Cheney and West Valley in the Great Northern League three-way tiebreaker at East Valley HS on Tuesday.

In a college-overtime rules tiebreaker, Pullman started on defense against both Cheney and WV and held them scoreless before reaching the end zone on both occasions. Pullman ran eight total offensive plays to claim the second GNL seed to the playoffs.

Coulter scored on a 2-yard run against Cheney while Isaiah Strong caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Coulter in the second game against West Valley.

Pullman travels to Othello for a District 6/7 crossover on Friday.