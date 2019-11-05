Pac-12 picks: Will Arizona State turn the heat up on USC, Clay Helton?

The Spokesman-Review’s Theo Lawson picks Week 10 of the Pac-12 Conference football season.

Washington at Oregon State

UW by 10 (Friday at 7:30 p.m., FS1): Washington’s run defense has been suspect, and Jermar Jefferson’s return makes Oregon State that much more potent on the ground. The Beavers will make it interesting, but the Huskies will pull it off late. The pick: Washington 38, Oregon State 27.

Stanford at Colorado

Stanford by 3 (Saturday at noon, Pac-12 Networks): Mel Tucker’s team may have enough firepower on offense to keep things tight with Stanford, but the Buffaloes are giving up 36 points per game in Pac-12 play and have allowed at least 30 in every game. K.J. Costello and the Cardinal will manage at least 40. The pick: Stanford 45, Colorado 31.

USC at Arizona State

ASU by 2 (12:30 p.m., ABC): Clay Helton kept his job through a 56-24 loss to Oregon, but it wouldn’t be in the coach’s best interest to drop this game in the desert. It’s an uphill battle for USC as is, but one more loss would certainly keep the Trojans out of the Pac-12 championship picture. The pick: USC 34, ASU 27.

Washington State at Cal

WSU by 7 1/2 (4:30, Pac-12 Networks): It’s been three years since either Washington school has won in Berkeley, but the Golden Bears ride a four-game skid into the game and won’t solve their issues at quarterback before then. Meanwhile, WSU’s Anthony Gordon still leads the country in passing, even after a bye week, with 3,387 yards. The pick: Will be in Saturday’s paper.

Theo Lawson’s picks

Last week: 3-1 straight up, 2-2 against the spread

Overall: 46-19 straight up, 24-39 against the spread