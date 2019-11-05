On the air
Tue., Nov. 5, 2019
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Wake Forest at Boston College … ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Mercer at St. John’s … FS1
4 p.m.: Mount St. Mary’s at Georgetown … CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Florida State at Pittsburgh … ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Ohio State … FS1
6 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Arizona … Pac-12
8 p.m.: Long Beach State at UCLA … Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Houston … ESPN
6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Utah … Root (Comcast only)
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers … ESPN
Football, college
5 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Ohio … ESPN2
Golf
1 a.m. (Thursday): EPGA Tour, The Turkish Airlines Open … Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Detroit at N.Y. Rangers … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer, men’s Champions League
9:55 a.m.: Juventus at Lokomotiv Moscow … TNT
Noon: Galatasaray at Real Madrid … TNT
Volleyball, college
6 p.m.: Yakima Valley at CC Spokane … SWX
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho Vandals Coaches Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.