On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Wake Forest at Boston College … ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: Mercer at St. John’s … FS1

4 p.m.: Mount St. Mary’s at Georgetown … CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Florida State at Pittsburgh … ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Ohio State … FS1

6 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Arizona … Pac-12

8 p.m.: Long Beach State at UCLA … Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Houston … ESPN

6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Utah … Root (Comcast only)

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers … ESPN

Football, college

5 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Ohio … ESPN2

Golf

1 a.m. (Thursday): EPGA Tour, The Turkish Airlines Open … Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Detroit at N.Y. Rangers … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer, men’s Champions League

9:55 a.m.: Juventus at Lokomotiv Moscow … TNT

Noon: Galatasaray at Real Madrid … TNT

Volleyball, college

6 p.m.: Yakima Valley at CC Spokane … SWX

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho Vandals Coaches Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

