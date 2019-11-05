Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie, Washington State’s CJ Elleby named to Wooden Award watch list

UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 5, 2019

Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga senior Killian Tillie and Washington State sophomore CJ Elleby have been named to the Wooden Award preseason watch list.

Tillie on Monday was named to watch lists for the Naismith Trophy and National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) player of the year awards.

Tillie is expected to return soon after having knee surgery last month. He averaged 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds as a sophomore before being limited to 15 games last season by injuries.

Tillie is joined on the list by BYU’s Yoeli Childs and Jordan Ford of Saint Mary’s.

Elleby, a 6-foot-6 forward from Seattle, averaged 14.7 points and 7.1 rebounds last season when he was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball