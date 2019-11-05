Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie, Washington State’s CJ Elleby named to Wooden Award watch list

Gonzaga senior Killian Tillie and Washington State sophomore CJ Elleby have been named to the Wooden Award preseason watch list.

Tillie on Monday was named to watch lists for the Naismith Trophy and National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) player of the year awards.

Tillie is expected to return soon after having knee surgery last month. He averaged 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds as a sophomore before being limited to 15 games last season by injuries.

Tillie is joined on the list by BYU’s Yoeli Childs and Jordan Ford of Saint Mary’s.

Elleby, a 6-foot-6 forward from Seattle, averaged 14.7 points and 7.1 rebounds last season when he was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.