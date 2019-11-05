Gonzaga-Alabama State: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Hornets

Offensive MVP

Junior wing Corey Kispert had his most productive night as a Zag. He scored 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Kispert had a pair of crowd-pleasing dunks but he did most of his damage with pure, spot-up jumpers beyond the arc.

Defensive MVP

Senior point guard Ryan Woolridge gets the nod on a night when Gonzaga’s defense endured numerous breakdowns. Woolridge had two steals and did a nice job staying in front of Hornets’ backcourt players. He wasn’t assigned to guard Hornets’ guard Jacoby Ross, who struck for four 3-pointers and a team-high 16 points.

Key moment

Kispert had nine points in Gonzaga’s 15-0 run that opened up a 25-point lead with 12:09 remaining. The junior wing brought the crowd to its feet with a soaring, two-handed jam after a Hornets’ turnover. He followed that with a layup and a 3-pointer.