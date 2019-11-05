Girls soccer: Campbell Seibold helps Gonzaga Prep beat Mead for District 8 4A championship
Tue., Nov. 5, 2019
Campbell Seibold scored the go-ahead goal in the 52nd minute and Gonzaga Prep (17-2-0) beat visiting Mead (14-4-0) 3-1 in the District 8 4A girls soccer championship on Tuesday.
Chelsea Le and Grace Batkoff added goals for Gonzaga Prep, while Megan Cardenas scored for Mead.
Central Valley 3, Chiawana 0: Zoe Crockett, Gracie Reidt and Chloe Williams scored goals and the visiting Bears (12-4-0) eliminated the Riverhawks (14-3-0) in a 4A loser-out at Edgar Brown Stadium.
CV faces Richland in a loser-out Thursday with the winner facing Mead in the district second-place game Saturday.
3A
Mt. Spokane 5, Shadle Park 0: Allie Lafferty scored a hat trick and the Wildcats (10-5-3) eliminated the visiting Highlanders (6-12-0) in a District 8 3A loser-out.
Mt. Spokane travels to face Kamiakin in the district second-place game Saturday for a berth to state. Gracyn Ulias added a goal and three assists for the Wildcats.
Southridge (10-8-1) beat Kamiakin (12-6-0) 1-0 in the district championship at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick.
2A
Cheney 3, West Valley 2: Jocelyn Cone scored the go-ahead goal in the 62nd minute and the Blackhawks (14-3-0) beat the visiting Eagles (14-4-1) in the District 7 2A championship. Both teams qualified for District 5/6/7 crossovers Saturday.
1A
Lakeside 2, Freeman 1 (SO): Jordan Newman had the tying goal in regulation, Emma Spence delivered the go-ahead penalty kick and the Eagles (13-4-2) beat the Scotties (16-2-0) 5-4 in a shootout in the District 7 1A championship at Albi Stadium. Lakeside qualified for state while Freeman faces a District 6/7 crossover Saturday.
Deer Park 7, Colville 1: Livvy Moore recorded a hat trick with three assists and the Stags (14-3-0) eliminated the Indians (6-11-0) in the third-place game at Albi Stadium. Deer Park will face Cascade in a District 6/7 crossover Saturday.
Boys soccer
St. George’s 6, Walla Walla Valley 1: James Gunn, Tanner Watkins and Oscar Angell scored two goals each and the Dragons (10-5-1) eliminated the visiting Knights (3-6-0) in a District 5/6/7/9 2B/1B semifinal. St. George’s qualified for state and plays in the title game against Riverside Christian Saturday.
