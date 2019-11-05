Former Gonzaga forward Zach Collins sidelined at least four months following shoulder surgery
Former Gonzaga forward Zach Collins will miss at least four months after having shoulder surgery Tuesday, the Portland Trail Blazers announced.
Collins, who had moved into the starting lineup in his third season with Portland, will begin treatment and rehabilitation immediately. He’ll be re-evaluated in about four months, the team said.
Collins dislocated his left shoulder in the third quarter of an Oct. 27 game against Dallas. The surgery also repaired damage to his labrum.
Collins averaged nine points and four rebounds in Portland’s first three games.
