Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Former Gonzaga forward Zach Collins sidelined at least four months following shoulder surgery

UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 5, 2019

Former Zag Zach Collins gestures after being charged with a foul in an Oct. 27 game against Dallas. (TONY GUTIERREZ / AP)
Former Zag Zach Collins gestures after being charged with a foul in an Oct. 27 game against Dallas. (TONY GUTIERREZ / AP)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Former Gonzaga forward Zach Collins will miss at least four months after having shoulder surgery Tuesday, the Portland Trail Blazers announced.

Collins, who had moved into the starting lineup in his third season with Portland, will begin treatment and rehabilitation immediately. He’ll be re-evaluated in about four months, the team said.

Collins dislocated his left shoulder in the third quarter of an Oct. 27 game against Dallas. The surgery also repaired damage to his labrum.

Collins averaged nine points and four rebounds in Portland’s first three games.

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball