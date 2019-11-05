SWX Home
Sports >  International sports

Copa Libertadores final moved from Santiago to Lima

A mask demonstrator clash with the police during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Chileans have been taking to the streets and clashing with the police to demand better social services and an end to economic inequality, even as the government announced that weeks of demonstrations are hurting the country’s economic growth. (Esteban Felix / Associated Press)
A mask demonstrator clash with the police during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Chileans have been taking to the streets and clashing with the police to demand better social services and an end to economic inequality, even as the government announced that weeks of demonstrations are hurting the country’s economic growth. (Esteban Felix / Associated Press)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Associated Press

ASUNCION, Paraguay – South America’s soccer body CONMEBOL has moved the Copa Libertadores final from Santiago to Lima because of a weekslong wave of demonstrations in the Chilean capital.

CONMEBOL announced the decision on Tuesday after a meeting with representatives of the two finalists – defending champion River Plate of Argentina and Brazil’s Flamengo.

The one-leg final remains scheduled for Nov. 23, but now in Peru’s capital instead of Santiago’s Estadio Nacional stadium.

Chile has been in political turmoil for almost 20 days since demonstrations began last month after the government announced a hike in subway fares. The protests have expanded to include demands over education, health services and economic inequality.

Last year, the deciding Copa Libertadores game between River and archrivals Boca Juniors had to be moved to Madrid because of violent incidents in Buenos Aires. River won 3-1 at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in International sports