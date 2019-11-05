College women’s soccer notebook: Gonzaga set for visit from fourth-ranked BYU

BYU is to women’s soccer what Gonzaga is to men’s basketball.

The nation’s best non-Power 5 program comes to Spokane at 7 p.m. Wednesday with a No. 4 ranking, looking to stay perfect against the Bulldogs in the all-time series.

Gonzaga coach and former BYU associate head coach Chris Watkins hopes to end that futility.

The Bulldogs (11-5-1, 4-2-1), who are 0-11 against the longtime national-power Cougars (16-0-1, 6-0-1), have continued their ascent under Watkins, Gonzaga’s third-year coach.

Gonzaga is in the midst of its third consecutive season of double-digit wins and is one win away from matching its all-time single-season win total.

The Bulldogs, who are fourth in the West Coast Conference, have given good teams trouble.

In its two previous matches against ranked teams this season, Gonzaga fell 4-3 on the road to Texas and dropped an 1-0 overtime decision against Washington State.

Gonzaga also dropped a 1-0 decision to WCC second-place Santa Clara in Spokane. Santa Clara tied BYU 2-2 last month.

The Bulldogs are led by Madeline Gotta and Samantha Heilman, who have six goals apiece. They’ll have to get by BYU goalie Sabrina Davis, who leads the WCC in save percentage (81.1).

BYU’s offense is paced by Mikayla Colohan (11 goals, five assists).

EWU opens Big Sky Tournament

A win short of capturing the Big Sky Conference regular-season title, Eastern Washington looks to bounce back at its conference tournament.

The third-seeded Eagles (9-7-2) face No. 6 seed Portland State (4-14-0) in the first round at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Greeley, Colorado.

The Eagles handled the Vikings 4-1 in Portland on Oct. 25.

Washington State’s Weaver honored

Washington State star Morgan Weaver was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Weaver accounted for seven of the Cougars’ eight goals last week in her team’s 4-1 home wins over Utah and Colorado.

The Cougars (12-5-1, 5-4-1 Pac-12) conclude their regular season on Friday at rival Washington (10-6-2, 6-4-0).

WSU hasn’t lost to the Huskies since 2003.