Area women’s basketball: No. 3 Stanford overwhelms Eastern Washington

Staff ,wire reports

Freshman Francesca Belibi had 12 points and 15 rebounds in helping No. 3 Stanford win its 21st consecutive home opener, a 92-27 nonconference rout of Eastern Washington on Tuesday in the season opener for both teams in Stanford, California.

Freshman Hannah Jump hit four consecutive 3-pointers and scored 12 points for the Cardinal, who improved to 34-12 in season openers. Ashten Prechtel scored 15 points and Kiana Williams added 11.

Former Central Valley player Lexie Hull added 10 points for Stanford. Sister Lacie Hull did not score in 20 minutes off the bench.

Kennedy Dickie scored seven points to lead the Eagles, who have never beaten a ranked opponent.

Eastern Washington scored 10 points in the first quarter and was held to 11 points over the next 28 minutes. With Stanford leading 81-21, EWU redshirt freshman Tatiana Reese hit a 3-pointer with less than 3 minutes to play.

Stanford was 13 of 28 from 3-point range.

The Cardinal never trailed and began pulling away early in the second quarter, using a 13-0 run sparked by Prechtel’s driving layup.

The Eagles were 2 of 21 from the field in the second quarter, while Stanford was 9 of 17.

Jump hit a 3-pointer in the final minute to give Stanford a 38-15 lead heading into halftime.

Washington State 85, Pepperdine 48: Borislava Hristova scored a game-high 23 points, and the host Cougars opened their season with a convincing nonconference win over the Waves at Beasley Coliseum.

Four players scored in double figures for WSU. Chanelle Molina scored 13 points, and Emma Nankervis and Bella Murekatete added 10 apiece.

The Cougars, who led 42-27 at halftime, made 31 of 58 shots (53%) and outrebounded Pepperdine 43-27.

Barbara Sitanggan led the Waves (0-1) with nine points.

WSU hosts Brigham Young at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Oklahoma State 62, Idaho 47: The Vandals were held to 27% shooting from the floor en route to a season-opening loss to the Cowgirls at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Lizzy Klinker scored a team-high 14 points for Idaho, which trailed 29-15 at halftime and converted just 18 of 66 shots in the game. Idaho’s Gina Marxen had eight points, and Beyonce Bea added seven points and 10 rebounds.

The Vandals host Colorado State at Memorial Gym on Nov. 13.