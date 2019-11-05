Area Sports Menu for Wednesday, November 6

Golf

College women: Washington State at Nanea Pac-12 Preview in Kailua Kona, Hawaii.

Soccer

College men: NWAC Tournament first round: Pierce vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 3 p.m.

College women: WCC: BYU at Gonzaga, 7 p.m. Big Sky Tournament in Greeley, Colorado: Eastern Washington vs. Portland State, 11 a.m. NWAC Tournament first round: CC Spokane at Bellevue, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

College: NWAC: Yakima Valley vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 6 p.m.

High school: District 7 1A: Newport vs. Colville at Freeman, Deer Park vs. Riverside at Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), both 5 p.m.; TBD vs. Freeman at Freeman, TBD vs. Lakeside at Lakeside, both 7. District 9 1B: St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Pomeroy, Colton at Oakesdale, both 6 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:15 a.m.