Washington State to spend redshirt on injured receiver Jamire Calvin

PULLMAN – With the 2019 season winding down, Washington State coach Mike Leach confirmed Monday the Cougars will use a redshirt on injured receiver Jamire Calvin.

The junior, who’s dealt with an undisclosed lower body injury, hasn’t played in a game this season and Leach told reporters in early September that redshirting the Pasadena native and Cathedral High graduate was “on the table.”

The coach affirmed that would be the course of action the Cougars will take with Calvin now that the season is down to four, or at the most five, games.

“Yeah,” Leach said at his weekly presser. “At this point.”

NCAA rules state that players can play in four games at any point in the season and still preserve a redshirt, which technically leaves open the possibility of Calvin playing in some combination of WSU’s final four regular-season games against Cal, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington.

But the “Y” receiver was spotted on campus Monday riding a scooter with a boot on his right foot. Calvin wore a boot during spring camp and didn’t participate in team drills during fall camp, wearing the boot on and off while participating in wieight-training activities in the area designated for injured players.

Calvin was projected to be one of WSU’s most productive slot receivers this season after catching 42 passes for 497 yards and one touchdown as a true sophomore, but the Cougars haven’t missed a beat at his “Y” position, where Brandon Arconado has been an overnight sensation, hauling in 39 balls for 591 yards and four touchdowns.

Presuming he’s healthy next season, Calvin would likely fill back in as the team’s top “Y” WR with Arconado graduated and will have two years of eligibility left.