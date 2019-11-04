Two kickoff slots possible for Nov. 16 game between Washington State, Stanford

Washington State and Stanford will either play an early afternoon game on the Pac-12 Networks or in the late afternoon on national television two weeks from now at Martin Stadium.

According to the Pac-12, the Cougars and Cardinal could kick off a Nov. 16 game in Pullman at 1:30 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks or 4:30 p.m. on FS1. Arizona State’s game at Oregon State will receive the opposite kickoff slot.

WSU is 4-4 and 1-4 in Pac-12 play entering Saturday’s game at California, while Stanford sits at 4-4 and 3-3 in conference heading into a game at Colorado.

The league announced kickoff times for three other games taking place on Nov. 16. UCLA’s game at Utah will kick off at 5 p.m. PT on FOX, Arizona’s game at Oregon will start at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN and USC’s game at Cal is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. on FS1.