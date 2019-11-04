Three-star safety Jackson Lataimua flips from Nevada to Washington State

A former Nevada safety commit has changed his mind and flipped to Washington State Monday night, giving the Cougars their third verbal pledge in a span of just two days.

Jackson Lataimua, a three-star prospect from California’s Junipero Serra High, announced on Twitter he’d decommitted from the Wolf Pack and instead will be playing in the Pac-12, citing his desire of “playing college football at a place where I see myself fitting in.”

Per 247Sports.com, Lataimua’s only college offers have come from Nevada and WSU. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound defensive back committed to the Wolf Pack on April 25 and didn’t receive an offer from the Cougars until Saturday after a conversation with co-interim defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath.

Junipero Serra has produced a handful of notable alums, including New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, former San Francisco Giants left fielder Barry Bonds and ex-USC athletic director/NFL wide receiver Lynn Swann.

It’s also the alma mater of Washington State “Z” receiver Easop Winston Jr. and nickel Pat Nunn.

Currently, Lataimua’s Serra team is undefeated, sitting at 9-0 overall and 6-0 in West Catholic Athletic League play. The third-ranked Padres clinched a share of the WCAL championship with a 10-0 win over second-ranked Valley Christian Saturday.

Lataimua’s commitment to WSU comes just one day after California offensive lineman James McNorton and defensive end Justin Lohrenz pledged to the Cougars. He gives WSU its 16th hard commit in the class of 2020 and becomes the third safety to pledge, joining Hawaii’s Alaka’i Gilman and California’s Hunter Escorcia.