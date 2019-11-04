On the air

SWX Home
UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 5, 2019

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Wagner at Seton Hall … FS1

4 p.m.: Kansas vs. Duke … ESPN

5 p.m.: Alabama State at Gonzaga … KHQ and SWX

6 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Clemson … ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Army at Villanova … FS1

6 p.m.: Saint Mary’s vs. Wisconsin … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Fresno State at Oregon … Pac-12

6:30 p.m.: Kentucky at Michigan State … ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Utah at Nevada (Reno) … CBS Sports

8 p.m.: Florida A&M at USC … Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago … NBA

Football, college

4 p.m.: Kent State at Toledo … CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Ball State at Western Michigan … ESPN2

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Montreal … NBC Sports

7 p.m.: Chicago at San Jose … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

5 p.m.: Alabama State at Gonzaga … 103.5-FM

6 p.m.: Portland Bible College at Eastern Washington … 700-AM

7 p.m.: Evergreen College at Idaho … 92.5-FM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Whitworth Pirates Coaches Show … 1230-AM

All events are subject to change.

