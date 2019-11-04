NFL notebook: Dak Prescott throws for 3 TDs as Cowboys beat Giants 37-18

Associated Press

Dak Prescott shook off an interception on his first pass of the game and threw three touchdown passes, leading the Dallas Cowboys to a 37-18 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Prescott hit Blake Jarwin for a much-needed 42-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. He added a 15-yarder to Michael Gallup and a 45-yarder to Amari Cooper in the fourth as Dallas (5-3) beat New York (2-7) for the sixth straight time.

Brett Maher kicked three field goals, including a 52-yarder in the waning seconds of the first half that gave Dallas the lead for good after falling behind 12-3 in the second quarter. Jourdan Lewis scored on a 63-yard fumble return in the final seconds.

Brissett not ruled out

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett has a sprained left knee but has not been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Miami.

Coach Frank Reich told reporters on his weekly conference call Brissett was feeling better than expected and no decision would be made until later this week.

Winslow Jr. pleads guilty

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. pleaded guilty to raping an unconscious teen and sexual battery involving a 54-year-old hitchhiker.

Winslow entered the pleas as he was about to be retried on two separate rape allegations in San Diego County Superior Court.

In exchange for his plea, the court agreed to sentence him to between 12 and 18 years in prison. He had faced life in prison if convicted of rape on multiple counts in the retrial.