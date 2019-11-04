Meet the Missoula PaddleHeads; New Name and Logos Unveiled to Replace Missoula Osprey

SWX

MISSOULA - The Garden City’s minor league baseball team has unveiled a new name and mascot – the Missoula PaddleHeads.

The announcement came Monday morning via press release and fan event in Missoula.

The team has been a part of the Missoula community since the early 1900s and has had several names over the years, including the Highlanders, Timberjacks, and most recently the Osprey.

“When we started this process, the goal was to develop a new brand that Missoula would be proud of,” PaddleHeads’ Vice President Matt Ellis said. “We feel we have hit a home run. We have developed six official logo marks that represent Missoula’s lifestyle, natural surroundings, and convey our heart and soul. This brand will represent Missoula and our beautiful State of Montana with pride and help put our community on the national map.”

The name was selected after more than 600 fans weighed in and suggested nearly 500 name choices. The press release stated, “The PaddleHeads name was selected as it celebrates family fun on the Clark Fork River and one of Montana’s most iconic animals, the moose.”

Hunter orange, forest green, paddle tan, moose brown, and Clark Fork blue will make up the team’s new colors. The club says the colors were chosen to represent Missoula outdoor living.

Official uniforms for the 2020 season will be revealed at a later date, as will a “Name the Mascot” contest.