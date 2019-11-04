Jalen Suggs, who visited Gonzaga last month, expected to announce plans Jan. 4

Jalen Suggs, a standout prep guard who visited Gonzaga last month, is expected to announce his future plans Jan. 4.

Suggs is a two-sport star at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis and Jan. 4 coincides with Minnehaha’s home basketball game against California powerhouse Sierra Canyon.

Suggs is still considering college and professional options, according to 247sports.

“The Europe thing is why we haven’t totally committed to making a college decision right away,” Grassroots Sizzle director Brian Sandifer told 247sports. Suggs plays for Grassroots Sizzle on the AAU circuit.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Suggs is listed as a five-star recruit by many scouting services and he’s ranked No. 6 by ESPN in the 2020 class. The standout quarterback/safety has drawn interest for football, but most recruiting analysts expect him to pick basketball.

Suggs is reportedly considering Gonzaga, Florida, Minnesota and Florida State.