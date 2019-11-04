Gonzaga-Alabama State key matchup: Clash of speedy point guards

Jacoby Ross is the shortest player on Alabama State’s roster and he’s not listed as a probable starter against Gonzaga, but the 5-foot-9, 180-pound junior should see plenty of court time.

Ross is ASU’s top returning scorer at 12.6 points and averaged a team-high 31.6 minutes with 26 starts last season. He also led the team in field-goal and 3-point attempts. He was the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) freshman of the year in 2018. The junior was named to the preseason All-SWAC second-team, the only Hornet honored.

Ross averaged 12.6 points as a freshman and sophomore despite his shooting percentages slipping from the field (41.7% to 34%) and the 3-point arc (37.7% to 33.3%) last season.

Gonzaga point guard Ryan Woolridge will likely defend Ross when both are on the floor. It should be an interesting matchup with Woolridge, a graduate transfer from North Texas, and Ross both possessing speed and quickness. The 6-3 Woolridge had 11 points, three steals and three assists in GU’s exhibition rout over Lewis-Clark State College on Friday.