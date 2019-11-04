Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, November 5

Basketball

College men: Nonconference: Alabama State at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.; Portland Bible at Eastern Washington, 6:05; Evergreen State at Idaho, 7.

College women: Nonconference: Idaho at Oklahoma State, 5 p.m.; Pepperdine at Washington State, Eastern Washington at Stanford, both 7.

Golf

College women: Washington State at Nanea Pac-12 Preview in Kailua Kona, Hawaii.

Soccer

High school: Boys: Walla Walla Valley at St. George’s, 2 p.m.

High school: Girls: Shadle Park at Mt. Spokane, 2 p.m.; West Valley at Cheney, 3 p.m.; Colville vs. Deer Park at Albi Stadium, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Chiawana, 5 p.m.; Lakeside (WA) vs. Freeman at Albi Stadium, 5:30 p.m.; Kamiakin vs. Southridge at Lampson Stadium, Kennewick, Walla Walla at Richland, Mead at Gonzaga Prep, all 6 p.m.

Volleyball

High school: Nonleague: Gonzaga Prep at Richfield, Walla Walla at University, Hanford at Mead, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Chewelah, Asotin at Northwest Christian, Springdale at Liberty, Wilbur-Creston at Colfax, all 6 p.m.; Ferris at Chiawana, 6:30 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.