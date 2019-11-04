Americans Continue Hot Streak

By Leo Goldman SWX

It’s becoming something of a trend for the Great Falls Americans. Slow start to their game on Friday, but eventually get the win, and then score a bunch of goals on Saturday and have the game not even be close and this past weekend was no exception.

The team had another pretty solid weekend, they won both their Friday game and their Saturday game over the Gilette Wild, and outscoring them by a score of 10 to 2 on the weekend. The team has been hit pretty hard by injuries but despite that, Head Coach Greg Sears said it was a good weekend and guys have stepped up to fill the injury void.

“Not many adjustments, we just kind of picked up where we left off. Again, we kind of had real good goaltending and we focused on the little things and I thought we got a little bit better throughout the weekend. Slow start Friday night but really turned it on Saturday and had two good wins. Guys have done a great job stepping in, unfortunately we have had quite a few injuries. The young guys have stepped up though and that’s what we’ve been looking for.” Said Sears.