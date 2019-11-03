Washington State receives verbal pledge from California offensive lineman

This time, the news coming out of Washington State’s bye week is only positive.

James McNorton, a three-star offensive lineman from California, has committed to the Cougars on Sunday after taking an official visit to Pullman this weekend.

McNorton becomes the fourth offensive line pledge for WSU, joining Arizona’s Dylan Mayginnes, Washington’s Devin Kylany and California’s Julian Ripley. All three players seem to fit the mold of Mason Miller’s prototypical offensive lineman, standing 6-foot-4 or taller.

According to 247Sports, McNorton holds one other Pac-12 offer, from Oregon State, and lists other FBS offers from San Jose State, Fresno State and Wyoming. He was also offered by FCS Sacramento State and Northern Arizona.

WSU offensive line coach Mason Miller teased McNorton’s commitment in a tweet on Saturday, posting “We have a new #Sasquatch from the Golden State……Walked out from amongst the Redwoods!!!!”

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound McNorton attends Liberty High School in Brentwood, California – located in the San Francisco Bay Area – and projects as an offensive tackle at the next level.

McNorton’s Lions currently hold a 9-1 record and the big offensive lineman has helped them record 113 points in their last two games. Liberty is averaging 34.4 points per game on offense.

He becomes the 14th hard commit in the class of 2020 for WSU.