On the air
Sun., Nov. 3, 2019
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Brooklyn … NBA
7:30 p.m.: Portland at Golden State … NBA
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Dallas at New York Giants … ESPN
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com