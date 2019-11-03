Sports >  WSU football

Defensive end Justin Lohrenz gives Washington State second commit in two-hour span

Washington State Cougars head coach Mike Leach rallies his team during the second half of a college football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. UCLA won the game 67-63. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
By Theo Lawson theol@spokesman.com(509) 939-5928

An edge rusher from the Centennial State pledged to Washington State on Sunday, giving the Cougars their second oral commit in a span of just two hours.

Not long after Californian offensive tackle James McNorton announced his commitment to WSU, Colorado’s Justin Lohrenz pledged to the Cougars, giving Mike Leach and his staff their 15th commit in the class of 2020.

Running backs coach Eric Mele teased Lohrenz’s commit on Friday, posting from his Twitter account, “Another difference maker from the Centennial state coming to The WSU! Hunt Joined.”

Lohrenz’s announcement came at 12:02 p.m. McNorton committed less than two hours earlier, at 10:46 a.m.

A three-star defensive end from Littleton, Colorado, Lohrenz lists three other FBS offers, from New Mexico State, Colorado State and Air Force. His offer from the Cougars came just two days ago.

Lohrenz’s Columbine High School team currently sits at 8-2 overall and 3-2 in league play. According to MaxPreps.com, he’s notched 45 tackles in 10 games, has 15 sacks and six tackles-for-loss. Also a tight end for the Rebels, Lohrenz has three receptions for 83 yards.

