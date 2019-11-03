Area roundup: WSU volleyball sweeps USC; Weaver scores 4 goals in Coug soccer win
UPDATED: Sun., Nov. 3, 2019
Freshman Magda Jehlarova totaled 13 kills and six blocks and Penny Tusa pitched in with 12 kills and 13 digs to lead 22nd-ranked Washington State to a four-set victory over Southern California in Pac-12 Conference volleyball action on Sunday by scores of 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 27-25.
The victory marks the first time since 1986 that the Cougars (19-5, 8-4) pulled off a season sweep against the Trojans (13-9, 7-5).
Pia Timmer finished with 11 kills for WSU, while Alexis Dirige had a team-high 21 digs. Dirige topped 2,000 career digs with her effort – 13th best all-time in Pac-12 history. Hannah Pukis finished with 45 assists.
Khalia Lanier had a match-high 23 kills for USC.
Women’s soccer
Senior Morgan Weaver tied a Washington State record by scoring all four goals in the Cougars’ 4-1 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes (11-6-2, 3-5-2) in Pac-12 Conference play Pullman.
Weaver scored her first goal just 2 minutes, 26 seconds into the match with assists from Brianna Alger and Averie Collins.
Weaver’s second netter came 1:39 into the second half with an assist from Bridget Rieken and put WSU (12-5-1, 5-4-1) up 2-0. Weaver’s final two goals came 52 seconds apart in the 55th and 56th minutes. Makamae Gomera-Stevens and Collins had assists.
Weaver tied Kim Lynass’ record set Sept. 13, 1992, against Gonzaga.
