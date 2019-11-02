Top 25 football roundup:

Associated Press

Jake Fromm picked apart Florida’s defense for the second straight year, and No. 8 Georgia beat the No. 6 Gators 24-17 in the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” in Jacksonville, Florida.

Fromm completed 20 of 30 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference), including a 52-yarder to an uncovered Lawrence Cager in the fourth quarter. Fromm also threw a TD pass in the first half, his fourth on third down in two years against the Gators (7-2, 4-2).

(4) Clemson 59, Wofford 14: Trevor Lawrence scored four touchdowns, Travis Etienne ran for 212 yards and two TDs and the Tigers (9-0) won their 24th consecutive game, rolling over the FCS Terriers (5-3) in Clemson, South Carolina.

Etienne, the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year, had scoring runs of 47 and 86 yards in the first 15:12. Clemson improved to 34-0 against FCS programs.

(11) Auburn 20, Mississippi 14: Bo Nix passed for a career-high 340 yards and had a 1-yard touchdown run and the Tigers (7-2, 4-2 SEC) held off the Rebels (3-6, 2-4) in Auburn, Alabama.

(14) Michigan 38, Maryland 7: Giles Jackson returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown and the Wolverines (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) used freshman Zach Charbonnet’s two first-half scoring runs to pull away from the Terrapins (3-6, 1-5) in College Park, Maryland.

(24) Memphis 54, (15) SMU 48: Brady White threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns, Antonio Gibson had a school-record 386 all-purpose yards with three scores and the Tigers (8-1, 4-1 American) held off the Mustangs (8-1, 4-1) in Memphis, Tennessee.

(16) Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 20: Ian Book ran 7 yards for a touchdown with 29 seconds left to cap an 18-play, 87-yard drive and give the Irish (6-2) a victory over the Hokies (5-3) in South Bend, Indiana.

The Fighting Irish committed three turnovers deep in Virginia Tech territory, including a fumble at the goal line that Divine Deablo returned 98 yards to tie it at 14 with 9 seconds left in the first half.

(17) Cincinnati 46, East Carolina 43: Sam Crosa kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired to give the Bearcats (7-1, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) a victory over the Pirates (3-6, 0-5) in Greenville, North Carolina.

Desmond Ridder threw for 161 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 146 more and led the winning drive in the final 1:10 for Cincinnati.

(22) Kansas State 38, Kansas 10: Skylar Thompson ran for 127 yards and three touchdowns, Harry Trotter added 92 yards rushing and another score and the Wildcats (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) romped over the Jayhawks (3-6, 1-5) in Lawrence, Kansas.

Thompson also had 129 yards passing for Kansas State, which showed no letdown from its upset of then-No. 5 Oklahoma in bludgeoning Kansas for the 12th consecutive time.

(23) Wake Forest 44, North Carolina State 10: Jamie Newman returned from injury to throw for three touchdowns and run for two more for the Demon Deacons (7-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) in a win over the Wolfpack (4-4, 1-3) in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Newman missed a game and part of another with a shoulder injury, and his status was uncertain for the long-running series. But Newman and Wake Forest got off to a dominating start that had this one wrapped up early.