State slowpitch softball: Central Valley, Mt. Spokane claim championships

From staff reports

Hailey Lance threw a five-hitter and Central Valley downed Union 18-1 in five innings to claim the State 4A slowpitch softball championship on Saturday at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.

Ariana Roos hit two triples and had four RBIs for the Bears (20-2). CV outscored its opponents 41-4 in three games.

Lewis and Clark 10, Moses Lake 4: Chloe Olson had a three-run double in the bottom of the sixth, and the Tigers (15-10) defeated the Chiefs to finish third.

3A/2A

Mt. Spokane 6, Hermiston 4: Andrea Scott, Katie McKinnis and Emma Jay had two hits and an RBI apiece, and the Wildcats (21-2) edged the Bulldogs to win the State 3A/2A title.

Mt. Spokane avenged a 10-9 loss Hermiston in the district championship game last Saturday.

Rogers 14, R.A. Long 4: The Pirates (17-10) defeated the Lumberjacks in the third-place game.