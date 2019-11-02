Prep volleyball: Pullman outlasts Cheney to win district title

From staff reports

Addison Hawes had 44 assists, and Pullman beat visiting Cheney 13-25, 25-22, 25-15, 20-25, 15-3 in the District 7 2A title match on Saturday.

Both teams qualified for the District 6/7 crossovers on Nov. 9.

Sara Graham had 29 assists with 18 digs for the Blackhawks, which beat East Valley 3-0 in a loser-out match earlier in the day.

Idaho state

Skyview 3, Lake City 2: The Hawks outlasted the Timberwolves (10-6) in a 5A State loser-out match at Post Falls HS.

Century 3, Lakeland 0: The Diamondbacks shut out the Hawks in a 4A State loser-out match at Coeur d’Alene HS