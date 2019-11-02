Pac-12 football roundup: No. 7 Oregon rolls past USC for eighth straight win

Associated Press

Justin Herbert passed for 225 yards and threw three touchdown passes to Juwan Johnson in the second half, and No. 7 Oregon recovered from a slow start to cruise to its eighth consecutive victory, 56-24 over Southern California on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Freshman Mykael Wright returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown shortly after Brady Breeze returned an interception 32 yards for a score late in the second quarter for the Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12).

Herbert and receiver Jaylon Redd rushed for touchdowns in the first half for Oregon.

Slovis threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns on a USC-record 57 pass attempts, but his three interceptions and a fumble erased the Trojans’ (5-4, 4-2) solid start.

Oregon State 56, Arizona 38: Jake Luton threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns, Jermar Jefferson ran for three scores and the Beavers (4-4, 3-2) sliced through the Wildcats’ (4-5, 2-3) listless defense for a 56-38 victory in Tucson, Arizona.

Luton finished 20 of 26 and threw two TD passes to Isaiah Hodges, who had seven catches for 150 yards.

Grant Gunnell threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats, who have lost four straight.

UCLA 31, Colorado 14: Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 226 yards and two touchdowns, Joshua Kelley ran for 126 yards and the Bruins (4-5, 4-2) won their third straight game, defeating the Buffaloes (3-6, 1-5) in Pasadena, California.

Thompson-Robinson – who was 21-of-28 passing – completed 10 of his first 11, including first-quarter touchdowns of 16 yards to Devin Asiasi and 45 yards to Ethan Fernea. The Bruins scored on their first three drives to take a 17-0 lead 12 minutes into the game.

Kelley, who came into the game leading the Pac-12 in rushing at 105 yards per game, scored both Bruins’ second-half touchdowns.