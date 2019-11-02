Hunters donate food, money in Cheney

The Columbia Plateau Wildlife Management association and the First Hunt Foundation combined efforts to raise $196 and about 600 pounds of food for the Cheney Food Bank on Oct. 19.

It was cold and rainy that day, First Hunt Foundation Spokane chapter chair Gerald Hickman said.

“Our volunteers missed out on opening day of pheasant season in Washington, but we accomplished all this for the Food Bank,” Hickman wrote in an email. “Sunday was better weather for having such an event and the public was great in helping the sportspersons out with this good deed.”

The CPWMA offers free public hunting in GMU 130 and First Hunt Foundation mentors youth and new hunters in safe ethical hunting.

On Friday, the CPWMA donated $500 to the Cheney Food Bank for Thanksgiving meals.