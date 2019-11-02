District girls soccer: Gonzaga Prep, Mead to play for District 8 4A title

From staff reports

Sisters Chelsea and Kyah Le each scored and Gonzaga Prep beat visiting Richland 3-1 in a District 8 4A semifinal Saturday.

Mead 1, Chiawana 0 (SO): Mercedes Cullen had four saves and the Panthers (14-3) outlasted the Riverhawks 4-2 in a shootout in the other District 8 4A semifinal.

Gonzaga Prep (15-2) plays Mead for district title Tuesday.

Central Valley 2, Hanford 1: Zoe Crockett and Chloe Williams had one goal apiece, and the Bears (11-4) defeated the visiting Falcons in a District 8 4A loser-out match at Spokane Falls CC.

Central Valley plays Chiawana in a loser-out Tuesday.

Walla Walla 1, Ferris 0: The Blue Devils eliminated the visiting Saxons (8-9).

Walla Walla plays Richland (13-2) in loser-out match Tuesday.

3A

Southridge 1, Mt. Spokane 0: Violet Duran scored the lone goal, and the visiting Suns shut out the Wildcats (8-5) in a District 8 3A semifinal.

Southridge plays Kamiakin in the district title game Tuesday.

Kamiakin 3, Shadle Park 0: The Braves shut out the Highlanders (6-10) in a District 8 3A semifinal at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick.

Shadle Park plays Mt. Spokane in a loser-out match Tuesday.

2A

West Valley 2, Clarkston 0: Alyssa Amann and Baylee Trejo had a goal apiece, and the Eagles (14-3) shut out the visiting Bantams (7-9) in the District 7 2A semifinals.

West Valley plays at Cheney in the district title match Tuesday.

2B

Northwest Christian 3, Davenport 2 (SO): Natalie Smith had two goals and converted her penalty kick as the Crusaders (9-1) edged the visiting Gorillas (6-3) in a shootout to claim the District 7 2B title. Darby Soliday scored twice for Davenport.

Both teams qualified for the District 6/7 crossovers on Nov. 9