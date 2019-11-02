District cross country: Allie Janke returns to lift North Central girls to district title

From staff reports

Allie Janke hadn’t run in a Greater Spokane League meet this season for the North Central girls cross country team.

On Saturday at Wandermere Golf Course, the defending state champion showed she hasn’t lost a step.

Janke claimed the District 8 3A title with a time of 17 minutes, 42 seconds, and North Central finished with five runners in the top six places for a team score of 17.

Kennewick finished second with 65 points, while Kamiakin was third at 69.

In the boys race, Daniel Lee of Rogers took second (15:40), while North Central (61 points) finished second to Kamiakin (25) in team scoring.

The state championship meets for all classifications are Nov. 9 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

District 8 4A championship: Lewis and Clark’s Wil Smith (15:26) held off Central Valley’s Tyler Hunter (15:33) to win the boys race at Wandermere GC. LC and CV also took the top two teams spots, scoring 52 and 63 points, respectively.

University’s Aayiana Fuller was second in the girls race at 18:22. Lewis and Clark won the team title was 54 points.

District 5/6/7 2A championship: Pullman’s Eliason Kabasenche (15:05) held off Cheney’s Bas Holland (15:08) for second place at Apple Ridge in Yakima. Cheney (75 points) finished second behind Ellensburg (61) in team scoring.

In the girls race, West Valley’s Annika Esvelt finished fourth in 18:22. Her Eagles (59) were second to Ellensburg (39) in team scoring.

District 7 1A championship: The Lakeside girls edged Deer Park 42-43 for the team title at Chewelah Golf Course. Colville’s Alaina Stone was the individual champion in 18:39.

Riverside’s Jamar Distel won the boys race in 16:17, edging Lakeside’s Brayden Merrill (16:19). Lakeside (29 points) claimed the team title with four runners finishing in the top eight spots.

District 7/9 2B/1B championship: Kettle Falls junior Easton Pomrankey (16:42) won the boys race, while Garfield-Palouse’s Anais Mills (19:24) claimed the girls title at Chewelah GC.

Asotin (79 points) won the boys team title, and St. George’s (61) was the girls champion.