Aroldis Chapman, Yankees agree to $48M, 3-year contract
Sat., Nov. 2, 2019
NEW YORK – Aroldis Chapman is staying with the New York Yankees, amending his contract to a $48 million, three-year deal.
The 31-year-old All-Star closer had been owed $15 million in each of the next two seasons as part of an $86 million, five-year contract, and he had the right to opt out of the deal and become a free agent.
The left-hander’s amended deal includes salaries of $16 million annually and a full no-trade provision.
