Aroldis Chapman, Yankees agree to $48M, 3-year contract

New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman throws against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning in Game 6 of baseball’s American League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Houston. (Matt Slocum / Associated Press)
By Ronald Blum Associated Press

NEW YORK – Aroldis Chapman is staying with the New York Yankees, amending his contract to a $48 million, three-year deal.

The 31-year-old All-Star closer had been owed $15 million in each of the next two seasons as part of an $86 million, five-year contract, and he had the right to opt out of the deal and become a free agent.

The left-hander’s amended deal includes salaries of $16 million annually and a full no-trade provision.

