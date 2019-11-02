Brandon Robinson out with sprained ankle for No. 9 UNC
Sat., Nov. 2, 2019
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina guard Brandon Robinson is out with a sprained right ankle.
Team spokesman Steve Kirschner says Saturday night there is no timetable for Robinson’s return, but X-rays show the ankle is not broken.
Robinson got hurt when he blocked a fast-break attempt midway through the first half of the ninth-ranked Tar Heels’ exhibition victory over Winston-Salem State on Friday night.
Robinson averaged 3.4 points and 1.4 assists while playing in 35 games last season for North Carolina.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com