Big Sky football roundup: Weber State takes top-10 tussle against Sacramento State

Associated Press

Josh Davis ran 25 times for 177 yards and a touchdown on Saturday night and Weber State took sole possession of first place in the Big Sky standings with a 36-17 win over Sacramento State in Sacramento, California.

Kris Jackson added 46 yards rushing and two TD runs for the Wildcats (7-2, 5-0), ranked No. 3 in the FCS Coaches poll. Weber State led 23-10 at halftime and scored the first two touchdowns of the second half to extend the lead to 36-10. Jake Constantine passed for 177 yards and two TDs for Weber State. Ty MacPherson caught five passes for 117 yards and a score.

Kevin Thomson passed for 144 yards and a touchdown for the Hornets (6-3, 4-1), ranked sixth. Thomson was hit while throwing a pass and hobbled off the field late in the first half. Jake Dunniway replaced him for the rest of the game, throwing interceptions on his last pass of the first half and his first pass of the second half.

Montana State 42, Southern Utah 7: Tucker Rovig threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns and caught one touchdown pass and the Bobcats (6-3, 3-2) beat the Thunderbirds (2-8, 1-5) in Bozeman.

MSU linebacker Troy Andersen had two sacks, three tackles for loss, an interception and batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage. He also ran for 16 yards on the first play of the game.

Chris Helbig completed 14 of his first 15 passes for the Thunderbirds, but he was intercepted by Amandre Williams, who returned it to the SUU 13-yard line.

Northern Colorado 26, Idaho State 20: Jacob Knipp threw three touchdown passes, Braxton George had an interception with 47 seconds left, and the Bears (2-7, 2-3) beat the Bengals (3-6, 2-4) in Pocatello.

Knipp completed 19 of 25 passes for 237 yards, threw a pair of touchdown passes to Willie Fairman and another to Noah Sol. Milo Hall ran for 118 yards on 30 carries for Northern Colorado.

Idaho State led once in the game, 20-18 early in the fourth quarter on David Allish’s 20-yard field goal. The Bears capped the scoring when Knipp threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Fairman with 9:19 remaining.

Montana 38, Portland State 23: Cam Humphrey passed for four touchdowns – three to Samori Toure – and the Grizzlies (7-2, 4-1) dominated the second half against the Vikings (5-5, 3-3) in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Humphrey, making his second start with Big Sky MVP candidate Dalton Sneed sidelined with a right ankle injury, completed 21 of 28 passes for 335 yards. The touchdowns to Toure were 41 yards in the first quarter, followed by 42 yards and 6 yards in the third. The third-quarter scores helped Montana overcome a 17-14 halftime deficit.