Area Sports Menu for Sunday, November 3

Golf

College men: Gonzaga at Ka’anapali Classic in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Hockey

WHL: Everett at Spokane, 5:05 p.m. KIJHL: Kimberley at Spokane, 2 p.m.

Soccer

College men: NWC: Linfield at Whitworth, 2:30 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Colorado at Washington State, 11 a.m.; Utah at Washington, noon. NWC: Linfield at Whitworth, noon.

Tennis

College men: Gonzaga at Easley Memorial in Las Vegas, 10 a.m.

College women: Idaho at Gonzaga Invite, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: USC at Washington State, noon; UCLA at Washington, 2 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.