Area Sports Menu for Sunday, November 3
Sat., Nov. 2, 2019
Golf
College men: Gonzaga at Ka’anapali Classic in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Hockey
WHL: Everett at Spokane, 5:05 p.m. KIJHL: Kimberley at Spokane, 2 p.m.
Soccer
College men: NWC: Linfield at Whitworth, 2:30 p.m.
College women: Pac-12: Colorado at Washington State, 11 a.m.; Utah at Washington, noon. NWC: Linfield at Whitworth, noon.
Tennis
College men: Gonzaga at Easley Memorial in Las Vegas, 10 a.m.
College women: Idaho at Gonzaga Invite, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: USC at Washington State, noon; UCLA at Washington, 2 p.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.