State slowpitch: Central Valley, Mt. Spokane to play for state championships

Maddie McVey went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBIs and Central Valley beat Moses Lake 11-1 to advance to the State 4A slowpitch softball title game at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima on Friday.

Central Valley (19-2) will face Union on Saturday at 2 p.m. for the first WIAA sanctioned slowpitch championship since the sport was reintroduced to the state as a fall sports in 2005.

Two years ago, the WIAA adopted a nonsanctioned state tournament to help the sport grow across the state. Mead topped Central Valley as champion in 2017 and Mt. Spokane beat University last season. This year the WIAA instituted two tourney, one for 4A and another for 3A/2A.

CV beat Skyview 12-2 in its first-round game as Maddie Saty went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and Jaidyn Smith went 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

Lewis and Clark (13-10) fell to Moses Lake 5-4 in a first-round game, but defeated Skyview 11-9 in the third-place bracket. The Tigers will play West Valley (Yakima) at noon Saturday.

3A/2A

Sydney Wiyrick and Emma Jay had three hits and four RBIs each to lead Mt. Spokane (20-2) over R.A. Long 19-6 in a 3A/2A semifinal to advance to Saturday’s 2 p.m. title game at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.

The Wildcats face Hermiston for the championship. The Bulldogs defeated Mt. Spokane 10-9 in the District 8 title game last Saturday.

Rogers (15-10) fell to R.A. Long 15-5 in a first-round matchup then defeated Lake Washington 19-8 in the third-place bracket. The Pirates play Washougal at noon Saturday.