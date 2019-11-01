Prep football: Chad Carlson powers Central Valley past University 51-0

From staff reports

Chad Carlson rushed for 182 yards and four touchdowns and Central Valley marched to a 51-0 home victory over University in a Greater Spokane League game on Friday.

Carlson broke a scoreless tie in the first quarter with a 42-yard touchdown run and tacked on two more touchdowns (2, 65) as part of the Bears’ 30-point second quarter. He added a 10-yard TD run in the third.

Luke Abshire completed 7 of 13 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown for CV (6-3, 3-2).

Elijah Morse completed 12 of 18 passes for 90 yards for U-Hi (2-7, 1-4).

Great Northern League

Cheney 17, Pullman 9: The host Blackhawks (5-4, 2-2) defeated the Greyhounds (6-3, 2-2) to force a three-team tiebreaker between Pullman, Cheney and West Valley on Tuesday at East Valley to determine which team advances to a District 6/7 crossover on Friday.

West Valley 55, East Valley 6: Three of Matthew Allen’s 10 completions went for touchdowns and the Eagles (6-3, 2-2) cruised to a road victory over the Knights (1-7, 0-4).

Allen completed 10 of 13 passes for 205 yards. Isaac Smeltzer added nine carries for 98 yards and three TDs for WV.

Northeast A

Deer Park 62, Medical Lake 12: Logen Erickson had 180 yards with three touchdowns and the Stags (8-0, 6-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-8, 0-6).

Colville 49, Freeman 33: Paul Skirko rushed for 196 yards with three touchdowns and the Indians (7-2, 5-1) defeated the visiting Scotties (3-6, 3-3).

Newport 21, Lakeside 14: Jacob Kirkwood caught two touchdown passes to lead the visiting Grizzles (6-4, 3-4) over the Eagles (1-9, 1-6).

Riverside 28, Chelan 21: Parker Gallinger scored the go-ahead touchdown with 10 seconds left to lift the Rams (7-2) past the visiting Mountain Goats (5-4) in a nonleague game.

Northeast 2B

Northwest Christian 17, Kettle Falls 0: Aaron House rushed for 125 yards and the Crusaders (1-8, 1-2) took a road win against the Bulldogs (0-8, 0-3).

Asotin 14, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13: Brayden Barnea ran for 70 yards and a touchdown and the visiting Panthers (7-1, 3-1) beat the Broncos (2-7, 0-4). Spencer Gering had 10 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown for LRS.

Liberty 61, Reardan 13: The visiting Lancers (6-3, 2-2) rolled up 295 rushing yards and eight players scored a touchdown in a win over the host Indians (5-4, 2-2).

Chewelah 35, Davenport 15: The Cougars (5-4, 3-0) beat the visiting Gorilla (5-4, 2-1) for the top spot in the North Division.

Northeast 1B

Selkirk 62, Cusick 20: Ty Taylor ran for three touchdowns and the visiting Rangers (7-1, 7-0) defeated the Panthers (6-2, 6-1) to secure the league championship. Jay Link added two rushing touchdowns for Selkirk. Celias Homes had a rushing touchdown and an interception return for a touchdown for Cusick.

Springdale 74, Wellpinit 40: No other details were reported.

Southeast 1B

Pomeroy 62, Colton 0: Brandon Bales rushed for 251 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 96 yards and another score in the host Pirates’ (6-3, 5-2) win over the Wildcats (3-5, 3-4).

DeSales 64, St. John-Endicott 6: No other details were reported.

Central Washington 1B

Odessa 66, Wilbur-Creston 0: No other details were reported.