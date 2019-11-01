SWX Home
Sports >  High school sports

Prep football: Chad Carlson powers Central Valley past University 51-0

UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 1, 2019

Twitter
Facebook
Email
From staff reports

Chad Carlson rushed for 182 yards and four touchdowns and Central Valley marched to a 51-0 home victory over University in a Greater Spokane League game on Friday.

Carlson broke a scoreless tie in the first quarter with a 42-yard touchdown run and tacked on two more touchdowns (2, 65) as part of the Bears’ 30-point second quarter. He added a 10-yard TD run in the third.

Luke Abshire completed 7 of 13 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown for CV (6-3, 3-2).

Elijah Morse completed 12 of 18 passes for 90 yards for U-Hi (2-7, 1-4).

Great Northern League

Cheney 17, Pullman 9: The host Blackhawks (5-4, 2-2) defeated the Greyhounds (6-3, 2-2) to force a three-team tiebreaker between Pullman, Cheney and West Valley on Tuesday at East Valley to determine which team advances to a District 6/7 crossover on Friday.

West Valley 55, East Valley 6: Three of Matthew Allen’s 10 completions went for touchdowns and the Eagles (6-3, 2-2) cruised to a road victory over the Knights (1-7, 0-4).

Allen completed 10 of 13 passes for 205 yards. Isaac Smeltzer added nine carries for 98 yards and three TDs for WV.

Northeast A

Deer Park 62, Medical Lake 12: Logen Erickson had 180 yards with three touchdowns and the Stags (8-0, 6-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-8, 0-6).

Colville 49, Freeman 33: Paul Skirko rushed for 196 yards with three touchdowns and the Indians (7-2, 5-1) defeated the visiting Scotties (3-6, 3-3).

Newport 21, Lakeside 14: Jacob Kirkwood caught two touchdown passes to lead the visiting Grizzles (6-4, 3-4) over the Eagles (1-9, 1-6).

Riverside 28, Chelan 21: Parker Gallinger scored the go-ahead touchdown with 10 seconds left to lift the Rams (7-2) past the visiting Mountain Goats (5-4) in a nonleague game.

Northeast 2B

Northwest Christian 17, Kettle Falls 0: Aaron House rushed for 125 yards and the Crusaders (1-8, 1-2) took a road win against the Bulldogs (0-8, 0-3).

Asotin 14, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13: Brayden Barnea ran for 70 yards and a touchdown and the visiting Panthers (7-1, 3-1) beat the Broncos (2-7, 0-4). Spencer Gering had 10 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown for LRS.

Liberty 61, Reardan 13: The visiting Lancers (6-3, 2-2) rolled up 295 rushing yards and eight players scored a touchdown in a win over the host Indians (5-4, 2-2).

Chewelah 35, Davenport 15: The Cougars (5-4, 3-0) beat the visiting Gorilla (5-4, 2-1) for the top spot in the North Division.

Northeast 1B

Selkirk 62, Cusick 20: Ty Taylor ran for three touchdowns and the visiting Rangers (7-1, 7-0) defeated the Panthers (6-2, 6-1) to secure the league championship. Jay Link added two rushing touchdowns for Selkirk. Celias Homes had a rushing touchdown and an interception return for a touchdown for Cusick.

Springdale 74, Wellpinit 40: No other details were reported.

Southeast 1B

Pomeroy 62, Colton 0: Brandon Bales rushed for 251 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 96 yards and another score in the host Pirates’ (6-3, 5-2) win over the Wildcats (3-5, 3-4).

DeSales 64, St. John-Endicott 6: No other details were reported.

Central Washington 1B

Odessa 66, Wilbur-Creston 0: No other details were reported.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in High school sports