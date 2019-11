NHL roundup: Islanders win 8th straight, beating Lightning 5-2

Associated Press

UNIONDALE, N.Y. – Anders Lee had a goal and two assists in New York’s three-goal third period and the Islanders beat the Tampa Lightning 5-2 Friday night for their eighth straight victory.

Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock scored in the second period, Josh Bailey and Derick Brassard had goals in the third, and Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots for New York’s longest winning streak since a nine-game run in the 1989-90 season. The Islanders have not lost since opening the season 1-3-0.

Yanni Gourde and Ryan McDonagh scored for Tampa Bay, which lost two of three to New York area teams this week. The Lightning lost 4-1 at the New York Rangers on Tuesday before beating New Jersey 7-6 in overtime Wednesday.

Capitals 6, Sabres 1

WASHINGTON – Jakub Vrana scored twice, Tom Wilson had a goal and two assists and Washington beat Buffalo in a matchup of division leaders.

Brendan Leipsic added his first goal for his new team and assisted on Chandler Stephenson’s goal as Washington scored four times in the first 11 minutes of the first period. T.J. Oshie also scored, and Braden Holtby made 29 saves. Henri Jokiharju scored his first NHL goal for the Sabres.

Blues 4, Blue Jackets 3, OT

ST. LOUIS – David Perron scored eight seconds into overtime to lift St. Louis past Columbus.

After the Blues overcame a two-goal deficit to force overtime, Perron scored off a pass from Alex Pietrangelo at the moment St. Louis’ power play from Sonny Milano’s hooking penalty expired.

Brayden Schenn, Oskar Sundqvist and Robert Thomas also scored and Jordan Binnington made 27 saves to improve to 7-2-3. The defending champion Blues have won three straight games and five of six.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Milano and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for Columbus.

Stars 2, Avalanche 1

DENVER – Roope Hintz scored twice, including a short-handed goal in the second period, and Anton Khudobin made 38 saves in Dallas’ victory over Colorado.

The Stars are 5-1 since opening 1-7-1.

Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado, and Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves.

Hurricanes 7, Red Wings 3

RALEIGH, N.C. – Sebastian Aho had two goals and an assist to lead Carolina past Detroit.

Andrei Svechnikov, Nino Neiderreiter, Martin Necas, Brock McGinn and Teuvo Teravainen also scored to help the Hurricanes win their third straight, all at home. Petr Mrazek stopped 29 shots.

Anthony Mantha scored twice and Tyler Bertuzzi also had a goal for the Red Wings. They have lost nine of 10 overall and five straight on the road.

Flyers 4, Devils 3, SO

NEWARK, N.J. – Sean Couturier scored in regulation and had the only goal in the shootout to lift Philadelphia past New Jersey.

Joel Farabee scored his first NHL goal, Oskar Lindblom also scored, and Carter Hart made 23 saves for the Flyers. Wayne Simmonds, Sami Vatanen and Taylor Hall scored for the Devils.

Ducks 2, Canucks 1, OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Ryan Getzlaf scored a breakaway goal 2:30 into overtime, and John Gibson made 39 saves to lead Anaheim.

Jakob Silfverberg scored a short-handed goal in the first period for the Ducks, who improved to 6-1-0 at Honda Center with their second straight victory to open a seven-game homestand.

Adam Gaudette got credit for Vancouver’s tying goal with 6:18 to play when his apparent pass toward a driving Brandon Sutter deflected in off the skate of Anaheim defenseman Korbinian Holzer. Jacob Markstrom finished with 27 saves.

In overtime, Getzlaf got behind all three Canucks skaters and received a beautiful pass from Troy Terry. He sidestepped a charging Markstrom and tapped in his seventh goal of the season in his 999th career game.

Jets 3, Sharks 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Connor Hellebuyck made 51 saves to hold off a furious San Jose attack and Nikolaj Ehlers scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:24 left to givd Winnipeg the victory.

Blake Wheeler and Gabriel Bourque also scored for the Jets, but Hellebuyck was the biggest star with Winnipeg spending much of the game hemmed into its own zone.

Tomas Hertl and Barclay Goodrow scored for the Sharks, who lost their fourth straight game. Martin Jones made 16 saves.