Inaugural steelhead social, fundraiser scheduled

The Northwest’s salmon and steelhead fisheries are on the ropes. Passionate anglers and hunters are doing what they can.

The Wild Steelhead Coalition and Backcountry Hunters and Anglers will host an event Nov. 7 aimed at discussing the state of the fisheries, issues behind the dismal numbers and what you can do to assist recovery.

The event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. at Hunt, a new outdoor-themed restaurant at 225 W. Riverside Ave.

The event will also be a fundraiser for the purchase of private land on the the lower Grande Ronde River. The private parcel is being purchased by the Wild Steelhead Coalition, Spokane fly fisherman Josh Mills said.

The land will be donated to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The 8-acre parcel features 2,000 feet of riverfront. The owner had allowed public access for years and wanted to sell it to the state or a land conservancy.

The Wild Steelhead Coalition was made aware of the opportunity by the Inland Empire Fly Fishing Club. To donate, visit wildsteelheadcoalition.org

“It’s another rallying point for the community,” Mills said of the purchase. “This will be public ground into perpetuity. You won’t see a vacation home on it.”

The event is free, but there will be a raffle.