Idaho state volleyball: Lake City, Lakeland advance in third-place brackets

From staff reports

Lake City remained in the running for a third-place trophy as the Timberwolves topped Timberline in 26-24, 25-23, 21-25, 24-26, 15-9 in a loser-out match at the 5A State volleyball tournament at Post Falls High School.

Lake City topped Eagle in four sets in the first round, but fell in four sets to Thunder Ridge in the semifinals. The Timberwolves face Skyview in another elimination match Saturday at 9 a.m.

Coeur d’Alene beat Timberline in five sets in its first-round matchup, but was eliminated following afternoon losses to Madison and Skyview.

4A: Lakeland outlasted Burley in five sets to advance in the third-place bracket at Coeur d’Alene HS. The Hawks opened the tournament with a four-set win over Wood River, but lost to Kuna in the semifinals. Lakeland plays Century at 9 a.m. Saturday in an elimination match.

3A: Gooding topped Kellogg in straight sets to eliminate the Wildcats at Lake City HS. Kellogg won its first-round match against Snake River in five sets, but dropped a five-set decision to Filer in the semifinals.

Timberlake lost to Gooding in straight sets in a loser-out game. The Tigers lost their first-round match to Sugar-Salem.

2A: Bear Lake beat St. Maries in straight sets in a loser-out match at Lakeland HS. The Lumberjacks lost to Firth in straight sets in the first round, but bounced back to sweep Orofino in a loser-out contest.