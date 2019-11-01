SWX Home
Sports >  Outdoors

Idaho ski swap’s 21st edition Saturday

Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol Ski Swap volunteer Kim Allen checks out downhill skis during a break in the setup, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center. (Dan Pelle / The Spokesman-Review)
Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol Ski Swap volunteer Kim Allen checks out downhill skis during a break in the setup, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center. (Dan Pelle / The Spokesman-Review)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
From staff reports

The 21st annual Winter Swap is Saturday in Coeur d’Alene. The Lookout Pass Volunteer Ski Patrol is sponsoring the event at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Items for sale will include new and used skiing equipment, snowboarding gear, accessories and winter clothing. Anyone interested in selling gear should bring it to the fairgrounds on Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person; children (12 and younger) are free with a paying adult. For information, visit WinterSWAP.org or email Admin@WinterSWAP.org

Wordcount: 89
Tags: outdoors, sports

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Outdoors