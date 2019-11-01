Idaho ski swap’s 21st edition Saturday

From staff reports

The 21st annual Winter Swap is Saturday in Coeur d’Alene. The Lookout Pass Volunteer Ski Patrol is sponsoring the event at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Items for sale will include new and used skiing equipment, snowboarding gear, accessories and winter clothing. Anyone interested in selling gear should bring it to the fairgrounds on Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person; children (12 and younger) are free with a paying adult. For information, visit WinterSWAP.org or email Admin@WinterSWAP.org