Gonzaga freshman guard Brock Ravet taking indefinite leave from program

UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 1, 2019

Freshman Brock Ravet, second from right, is congratulated after winning the 3-point shooting contest Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Kraziness in the Kennel at Gonzaga University. (Jesse Tinsley / The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga’s already limited backcourt depth absorbed a blow Friday when the school announced that freshman guard Brock Ravet is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the program for personal reasons.

The school issued a release about 20 minutes prior to tipoff of Gonzaga’s exhibition matchup against Lewis-Clark State College at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

“We’re 100 percent supportive of Brock’s decision and we want the best for him,” Bulldogs coach Mark Few said in the release. “We’re doing everything we can to support him.”

Ravet, who led Kittitas High to three straight Washington State 2B titles, was expected to see time as a backup guard. He is the state of Washington’s all-time leading scorer with over 3,000 points in his prep career.

Graduate transfers Ryan Woolridge and Admon Gilder are projected starters in the backcourt with 6-foot-5 sophomore Joel Ayayi likely the first sub off the bench. The Zags could use wing Corey Kispert in a ball-handling role at times. Walk-on guard Matthew Lang, who appeared in 11 games as a freshman last season, is another backcourt option.

Woolridge, the likely starter at point guard, had surgery in April to repair a stress fracture in his kneecap. Gilder missed last season with a blood clot in his arm. Both grad transfers have been practicing without limitation and were standouts in GU’s 103-87 win over No. 1 Michigan State in an Oct. 19 scrimmage.

