Area Sports Menu for Saturday, November 2

Basketball

College women: Exhibition: Warner Pacific at Gonzaga, 2 p.m.

Cross country

College: Big Sky Conference Championships in Greeley, Colorado, 10:30 a.m. Northwest Conference Championships in Tacoma, 10.

High school: District 8 4A/3A at Wandermere GC, District 7 1A at Chewelah GC, both 10 a.m.

Football

College: Pac-12: Utah at Washington, 1 p.m. Big Sky: Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington, 1:05 p.m.; Cal Poly at Idaho, 2. NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, 1 p.m.

Golf

College men: Gonzaga at Ka’anapali Classic in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Hockey

WHL: Prince George at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Rowing

College women: Washington State, Oregon State vs. Gonzaga on Silver Lake, 9 a.m.

Soccer

College men: WCC: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga, 7 p.m. NWC: Willamette at Whitworth, 1:30 p.m.

College women: WCC: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, 2:30 p.m. NWC: Pacific at Whitworth, noon.

High school girls: District 8 4A: Hanford vs. Central Valley at Spokane Falls CC, 12:30 p.m.; Mead at Chiawana, Richland at Gonzaga Prep, Ferris at Walla Walla, all 3. District 8 3A: Shadle Park vs. Kamiakin at Lampson Stadium, Kennewick, noon; Southridge at Mt. Spokane, 1 p.m. District 7 2A: Clarkston at West Valley, noon. District 7 2B: Davenport at Northwest Christian, noon.

Softball

High school: State 4A at Gateway Sports Complex, Yakima: West Valley (Yakima) vs. Lewis and Clark, noon; Union vs. Central Valley, 2 p.m. State 3A/2A at Gateway Sports Complex, Yakima: Washougal vs. Rogers, noon; Mt. Spokane vs. Hermiston, 2 p.m.

Swimming

College men and women: NWC: Whitworth at Pacific, 11 a.m.

Tennis

College men: Gonzaga at Easley Memorial in Las Vegas, 9 a.m.

College women: Idaho at Gonzaga Invite, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

College: WCC: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, noon. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Sacramento State, 1 p.m.; Idaho at Portland State, 7. NWC: Linfield at Whitworth, 5 p.m.

High school: Idaho 5A State at Post Falls HS: Lake City vs. Skyview, 9 a.m. Idaho 4A State at Coeur d’Alene HS: Lakeland vs. Century, 9 a.m. District 7 2A at Pullman HS: Cheney vs. East Valley, noon. NE 1B: Wellpinit at Columbia, Selkirk at Curlew, Republic at Cusick, all noon; Curlew at Cusick, Selkirk at Republic, both 4 p.m.

Wrestling

College: North Idaho vs. Eastern Oregon in Yakima, 2 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.